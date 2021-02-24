Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.51

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.51 and last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 52178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

In other news, EVP Anthony S. Barry purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,233.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 13.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 239,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 29,280 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 44.2% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,081 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 163.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 20,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

