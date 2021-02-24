Capreit Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Capreit has a twelve month low of C$20.71 and a twelve month high of C$50.88.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.