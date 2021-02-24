Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Up 6.6%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s stock price rose 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $6.65. Approximately 616,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,349,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $135.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 6.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 28,809 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 26.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 80,000.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

