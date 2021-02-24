Cardano Price Reaches $1.06 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, Cardano has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $33.12 billion and approximately $8.62 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002123 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00051421 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.80 or 0.00234893 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002058 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00009649 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000173 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.