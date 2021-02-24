Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,587 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 2.84% of Cardlytics worth $111,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 477.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $138.71 on Wednesday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $161.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.57 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.96 and a 200-day moving average of $105.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total value of $314,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,908 shares in the company, valued at $37,873,146.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $104,668.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,796.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,073 shares of company stock valued at $11,685,596. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

