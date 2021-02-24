Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.76. 216,853 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 198,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

There is no company description available for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II.

