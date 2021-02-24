Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.40

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 106734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on CARS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.43.

Get Cars.com alerts:

The company has a market cap of $963.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 274.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 141,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 103,669 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cars.com by 285.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Company Profile (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.