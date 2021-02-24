carsales.com Ltd (CAR.AX) (ASX:CAR) to Issue $0.25 Interim Dividend

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

carsales.com Ltd (CAR.AX) (ASX:CAR) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

carsales.com Ltd (CAR.AX) Company Profile

carsales.com Ltd engages operates digital automotive marketplace in Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive goods and services.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Dividend History for carsales.com Ltd (CAR.AX) (ASX:CAR)

Receive News & Ratings for carsales.com Ltd (CAR.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for carsales.com Ltd (CAR.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.