carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.46

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.46 and traded as high as $32.50. carsales.com shares last traded at $31.89, with a volume of 15,024 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of carsales.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.55.

carsales.com Ltd engages operates digital automotive marketplace in Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive goods and services.

