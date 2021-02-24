Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,987 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $12,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVNA. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.26.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $478,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $29,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $29,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,935,818 shares of company stock worth $734,066,450. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Carvana stock opened at $280.27 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $314.56. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.66 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.