Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.02

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.02 and traded as high as $11.90. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 2,407,667 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.17% of Carver Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

