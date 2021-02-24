carVertical Hits Market Capitalization of $7.76 Million (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 46.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One carVertical token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. carVertical has a market cap of $7.76 million and $413,286.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00056763 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00035782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.55 or 0.00747290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00038875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00060576 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,263.65 or 0.04602313 BTC.

carVertical Profile

CV is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical's total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical's official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

