Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,044,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.24% of Casey’s General Stores worth $543,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY opened at $204.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.19. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $213.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

