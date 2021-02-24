Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $202.58

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $202.58 and last traded at $199.00, with a volume of 4 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $193.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 4.25%.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

