Caspian Price Tops $0.0052 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. Caspian has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $484,502.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 25.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00055754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.71 or 0.00745182 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00034607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00039206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00060478 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,280.89 or 0.04499895 BTC.

About Caspian

CSP is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.