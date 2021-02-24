Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. Castlight Health updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.06–0.02 EPS.

Shares of CSLT stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 46,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,484. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $274.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.88. Castlight Health has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.15.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

In other Castlight Health news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 331,148 shares in the company, valued at $662,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 372,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,421 shares of company stock valued at $322,516. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.