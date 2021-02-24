Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Trading 9.9% Higher After Earnings Beat

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) was up 9.9% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 1,870,271 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,324,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSLT shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 17,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $29,444.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 314,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,129.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,421 shares of company stock valued at $322,516. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Castlight Health by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 59,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $272.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29.

About Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

