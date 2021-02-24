Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stake Increased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 2,508.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at $1,694,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at $1,699,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 31,730 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Catalent stock opened at $112.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.85, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $127.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.95.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $278,279.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,034 shares of company stock worth $2,974,324. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

