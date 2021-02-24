Catex Token (CATT) Trading Up 15% Over Last Week

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $9,092.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catex Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00055159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.74 or 0.00768093 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00033693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00038842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00060756 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,312.35 or 0.04677183 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

CATT is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 tokens. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

