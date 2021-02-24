CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) shot up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.59. 4,608,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 13,610,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.70 million, a PE ratio of -43.93 and a beta of 3.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBAT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $719,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, Taiwan, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

