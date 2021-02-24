CBOE Vest Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $6.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.59. 201,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,713,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.15. The firm has a market cap of $119.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.42.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

