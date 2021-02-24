CBOE Vest Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 14,542 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,783,000 after purchasing an additional 844,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,452,763,000 after purchasing an additional 563,135 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,353,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,283,000 after buying an additional 399,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 590,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,705,000 after buying an additional 345,620 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.07. 15,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,505. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $169.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

