CBOE Vest Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 19,999 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,999 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,807. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $122.02. 52,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,386,696. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $216.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

