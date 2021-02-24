CBOE Vest Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,122 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000. Franklin Resources accounts for about 1.5% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Franklin Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEN traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.38. 53,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460,314. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $28.59.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,653 shares of company stock valued at $360,656 in the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

