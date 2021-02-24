CBOE Vest Financial LLC Buys Shares of 21,985 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,838,000 after buying an additional 552,938 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,570. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.43. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.