CBOE Vest Financial LLC Buys Shares of 22,184 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,693,000 after purchasing an additional 655,903 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 998,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,462,000 after purchasing an additional 492,243 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,642,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,978,000 after purchasing an additional 352,052 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,108,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 336,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,054,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,525,000 after purchasing an additional 299,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATO traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $89.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.24. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $118.28. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

