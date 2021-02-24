CBOE Vest Financial LLC Invests $2.07 Million in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 57.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 1,168.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $83,788,060.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,261 shares of company stock worth $94,009,663 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX traded down $2.25 on Wednesday, hitting $185.11. 21,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.24. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

