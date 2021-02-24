CBOE Vest Financial LLC Invests $2.27 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $31,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:MDT traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.91. 111,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,611,039. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $120.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.82 and a 200 day moving average of $110.28.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.93.
In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
