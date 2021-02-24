CBOE Vest Financial LLC Invests $2.27 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $31,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.91. 111,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,611,039. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $120.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.82 and a 200 day moving average of $110.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

