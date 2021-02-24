CBOE Vest Financial LLC Invests $2.32 Million in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000. PPG Industries makes up about 1.6% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 616.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.79.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,786. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.33. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

