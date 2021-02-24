CBOE Vest Financial LLC Invests $2 Million in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $263.66. 4,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,138. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.70 and a 200 day moving average of $282.25.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

