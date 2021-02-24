CBOE Vest Financial LLC Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,476 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.79. The company had a trading volume of 35,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,209. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The firm has a market cap of $157.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

