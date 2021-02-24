CBOE Vest Financial LLC Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.98. The company had a trading volume of 18,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,309. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $98.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

