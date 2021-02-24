CBOE Vest Financial LLC Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Bank of America downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.15.

NYSE:PNR traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,984. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $59.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

