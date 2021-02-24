CBOE Vest Financial LLC Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

Shares of O stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.27. 39,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,262. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $83.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

