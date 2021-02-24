CBOE Vest Financial LLC Makes New $2.28 Million Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,830,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 398.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,449. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $369.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $336.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTAS shares. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

