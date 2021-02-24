CBOE Vest Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 26,667 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.44. 25,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,501. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $94.63.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

