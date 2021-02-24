CBOE Vest Financial LLC Takes $2.10 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.54.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.72. The company had a trading volume of 17,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87. The firm has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

