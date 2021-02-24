CBOE Vest Financial LLC Takes $2.15 Million Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,308,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,919,000 after purchasing an additional 254,238 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,869,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,494,000 after purchasing an additional 37,643 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,299,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,233,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,470,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 410.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,386,000 after purchasing an additional 885,796 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.80. 16,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,417. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.46. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at $471,052.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,306 shares of company stock worth $625,444. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

