CBOE Vest Financial LLC Takes $2.16 Million Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 258.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,313,000. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $43.63. 7,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,009. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average of $42.68.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,600.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

