CBOE Vest Financial LLC Takes Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

NYSE:HRL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steven J. Lykken bought 6,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

