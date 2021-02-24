CBOE Vest Financial LLC Takes Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $10.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.64. 15,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,765. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.00.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

