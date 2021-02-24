CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. CBRE Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of Madison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 51.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

Shares of CBRE traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.33. 21,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,717. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.