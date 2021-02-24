Ccore (CCO) Price Hits $0.0053 on Exchanges

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 57.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. Ccore has a market capitalization of $9,085.78 and approximately $57.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ccore alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00056183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.21 or 0.00749258 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00034895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00039919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00060660 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,278.87 or 0.04502681 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.