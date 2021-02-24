CDK Global (CDK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) in the last few weeks:

2/16/2021 – CDK Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

2/10/2021 – CDK Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

2/9/2021 – CDK Global had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – CDK Global had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $55.00 to $65.00.

1/6/2021 – CDK Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CDK stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $52.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,395. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.94. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 27.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 85.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

