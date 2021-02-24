CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.61 Billion

Brokerages forecast that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will post sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.68 billion. CDW reported sales of $4.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full year sales of $19.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.41 billion to $19.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.26 billion to $21.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CDW.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.44.

CDW stock opened at $157.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.78. CDW has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $162.42.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,647,645. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in CDW by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $983,200,000 after buying an additional 565,290 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CDW by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,906,000 after acquiring an additional 665,708 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 0.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,132,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $374,431,000 after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CDW by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,333,000 after purchasing an additional 895,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CDW by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,303,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDW (CDW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.