CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Sets New 1-Year High at $162.62

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $162.62 and last traded at $162.53, with a volume of 12522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.18.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.78.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,647,645. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CDW by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 76.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

