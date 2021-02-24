Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.22

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.22 and traded as high as $14.15. Cedar Realty Trust shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 60,197 shares trading hands.

CDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $183.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.75%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 309.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36,113 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 28.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 16,052 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 337,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 134,361 shares during the period.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.