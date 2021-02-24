CEEK VR 1-Day Volume Tops $76,559.00 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and $76,559.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00055434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.21 or 0.00736128 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00033799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00039019 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00060380 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 613,654,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

