Celo Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Celo coin can currently be bought for about $4.52 or 0.00009146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $833.35 million and $32.18 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Celo

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

Buying and Selling Celo

Celo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

