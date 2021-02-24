Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Trading Down 5%

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s stock price traded down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.26. 10,232,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 29,663,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Get Celsion alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $84.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Celsion by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 13.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsion Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.